Rouses “FRIENDSGIVING” Food Drive

Rouses locations all over the Gulf Coast have been celebrating “FRIENDSGIVING” today.











FRIENDSGIVING donations will benefit Feeding the Gulf Coast

WKRG is the media partner for this food drive. If you shopped at the Rouses off Old Shell road today, then you may have seen a few WKRG team members.

Now until the end of the year, Rouses will have $5 and $10 pre-packed bags of canned goods to purchase. The bags will be donated to Feeding the Gulf Coast, who will distribute them to locals in need. Shoppers can also bring non-perishable groceries from home or purchase items in the store. Water and cleaning supplies are welcome too.

ALL ROUSES on the Gulf Coast will be participating until the end of the year.

