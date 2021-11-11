Rouses ‘Friendsgiving’ food drive benefits Feeding the Gulf Coast

(WKRG) — Rouses Markets across the area are celebrating “Friendsgiving” this year. WKRG is teaming up with Rouses to support Feeding the Gulf Coast, and you can, too!

WKRG News 5 will be on location at the Springhill Rouses (4350 Old Shell Rd.) in Mobile on Nov. 17. We’ll be there all day collecting donations. But you don’t have to wait to contribute.

Now until the end of the year, Rouses will have $5 and $10 pre-packed bags of canned goods to purchase. The bags will be donated to Feeding the Gulf Coast, who will distribute them to locals in need. Shoppers can also bring non-perishable groceries from home or purchase items in the store. Water and cleaning supplies are welcome too.

You can donate at all Rouses locations along the Gulf Coast.

Feeding the Gulf Coast has been working toward a hunger-free central Gulf Coast for over 40 years.