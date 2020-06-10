Rouses Eat Right Recipes with Tori B.

The Gulf Coast CW’s Tori B. has partnered with Rouses Markets to bring viewers Eat Right Recipes to cook at home.
Join Tori B. as she shops for the ingredients needed to make her favorite eat right recipes.
Coming soon: “Peach and Blueberry Crisps”
