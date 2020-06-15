Rouses Eat Right Recipes with Tori B. | Peach & Blueberry Pecan Crisp

ORANGE BEACH, AL (WFNA) – The Gulf Coast CW’s Tori Blackmon has teamed up with Rouses Markets this summer to bring viewers Eat Right Recipes everyone can cook at home.

First up is a tasty, baked dessert treat: “Peach and Blueberry Pecan Crisps.”

If you’ve ever enjoyed a cobbler or pie, then this recipe will be familiar to your tastebuds! It’s a nice alternative if you are on a gluten-free diet.

Tori shopped at the new Rouses location in Orange Beach and found everything she needed to complete the recipe.









The end result was wonderful! The Peach and Blueberry Pecan Crisp turned out to be a scrumptious dish. Rouses suggests pairing the dish with Cado Vanilla Bean avocado ice cream.

