Rouses Eat Right Recipes with Tori B. | Chocolate Chip Energy Bites

ORANGE BEACH, AL (WFNA) – The Gulf Coast CW’s Tori Blackmon has teamed up with Rouses Markets to bring viewers Eat Right Recipes everyone can cook at home. Today’s snack is called ‘Chocolate Chip Energy Bites.’ YUM! If you’re a fan of peanut butter cups, these protein bites make for a nice, low-sugar alternative.

They are simple to whip up and make great snacks to take to work, school or on the road. There’s only 5 main ingredients, however, if you are feeling creative then you can add your own spin to these treats!

Rouses recommends adding:

– Organic Unsweetened Shredded Coconut

– Chopped Almonds

– Ground Flaxseed

– Chia Seeds





If you don’t eat them all, don’t worry. They can be stored in a covered container and put in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

If you have been enjoying Tori’s #EatRightWithRouses videos, then let us know!

Reach out on the Gulf Coast CW Facebook page or Instagram and tell us what your favorite dish has been. Discover more of Tori’s content by following her Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or connecting on her personal website.





LATEST POSTS: