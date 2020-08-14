Rouses Eat Right Recipes with Tori B. | Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

ORANGE BEACH, AL (WFNA) – The Gulf Coast CW’s Tori Blackmon has teamed up with Rouses Markets this summer to bring viewers Eat Right Recipes everyone can cook at home. For dinner tonight, Tori decided to prepare Rouse’s Bacon Wrapped Asparagus.

Whether you are a fan of veggies or not, this side will makes you forget you’re eating healthy! The prep-time is next to nothing and all you will need are three ingredients.





Tori picked up a fresh bundle of asparagus, package Oscar Mayer Uncured Turkey Bacon and avocado dressing at her local Rouses Markets. She washed and trimmed the asparagus stalks, bundled them in groups of 3’s, and drizzled on the dressing. Then, she carefully wrapped the bundles with the turkey bacon. She popped them in the oven for 20 minutes and afterward they were done! It was so easy. The perfect summer side to go with her lemon garlic shrimp and couscous.

If you have been enjoying Tori's #EatRightWithRouses videos, then let us know!

