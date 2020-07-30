Rouses Eat Right Recipes with Tori B. | Air Fryer Salmon

ORANGE BEACH, AL (WFNA) – The Gulf Coast CW’s Tori Blackmon has teamed up with Rouses Markets this summer to bring viewers Eat Right Recipes everyone can cook at home.

Today’s dish is a fun one: Air Fryer Salmon.

Air fryers are convenient and simple to use in the kitchen. By most measures, air frying food is healthier than using a deep fryer with frying oil. That’s why this recipe is considered an “Eat Right.”

Tori found everything she needed at the new Rouses Market in Orange Beach, AL. She picked up two fresh salmon fillets from the seafood department, along with garlic powder, olive oil and cajun seasoning. Be sure to refer to the recipe card below for a breakdown of measurements for each of the ingredients.

Prepping the fish couldn’t be simpler!

Set the fillet on a large plate with skin side down. Rub the top of the salmon with olive oil. Then, evenly coat fillet in garlic powder and cajun seasoning. Carefully place it into the air fryer basket, making sure the skin side is still down. Set your air fryer temp to 360 degrees, and let it cook for 12 minutes. Make sure the fish reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees for at least 15 seconds. Once it has had some time to cool, it is ready to eat.

If you have been enjoying Tori’s #EatRightWithRouses videos, then let us know! Reach out on the Gulf Coast CW Facebook page or Instagram and tell us what your favorite dish has been.

Discover more of Tori’s content by following her Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or connecting on her personal website.



LATEST POSTS: