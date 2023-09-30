MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Britney Spears posted videos of her dancing with knives on her Instagram with her dogs around, which has caused concern for her dogs from the public.

WKRG News 5’s Rose Ann Haven spoke with TMZ’s Jacob Wasserman on how much of a concern there is and should be for the safety for Spears’ dogs.

“I think that’s why people are exactly concerned,” Wasserman said. “Of course, we mentioned the fact that Britney Spears is playing with knives is concerning enough. When you see her dog’s reactions, and now she’s clinking these knives together, they scurry away. And with that, I think it hit home for a lot of people. They wanted to make sure that the dogs were okay and had a lot to say about it on social media.”

Some people feel the dogs should not be in Spears’ possession. TMZ reached out to Ventura County Animal Services to see what the best solution was.

“So they told us they reviewed the video, but they didn’t think it was bad to the point where they had to intervene and go visit Britney,” Wasserman said. “And no one even complained to them even though we saw a lot of complaints online. They tell us that they didn’t receive any voicemails or anything of that nature from concerned fans or spectators.”

Spears may have even hit herself with one of the knives.

“Oh, yeah. I mean, you see a bandage clearly on her in addition to a couple of blemishes,” Wasserman said. “And I think that’s why people are all the more concerned. It’s not just that she’s startling her dogs here. She clearly might be damaging herself. And who knows if the knives were to blame for that. But when you see her holding the knives, I mean, one can only put two and two together.”