Earlier this year DJ Blayze from WBLX introduced me to a young artist named Jabel Hendrix, who was releasing his Mardi Gras themed song “Get Down”, right as Carnival season was getting kicked off. This track had the essence of Mardi Gras throughout the song, but this wasn’t Mardi Gras New Orleans style. Instead, it was homage to the home of Mardi Gras, Mobile, Alabama!

Fast forward to present day, Jabel is releasing another track entitled “Walk Away”, which is self described as “a juke joint rock feel”, as well as “where your grand mom and grand dad we go to the Cotton Club and get their dance on”! I listened to this track and it was definitely fire for sure! There is also expected to be some special guests in his upcoming video shoot as well!

So check out today’s edition of Things To Do With Theo, brought to you by Mountain Dew to feel the vibe of the one and only, Jabel Hendrix!

