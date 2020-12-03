Rise of the GCCW Super Fans ft. TK Brooks from Comic Insider

This year, the Gulf Coast CW has been featuring special content by local creatives along the gulf coast. For the month of December, we will be highlighting all of the stellar content that Tk Brooks creates with this channel, Comic Insider. 💥

When December kicked off, TK and the Comic Insider crew visited the Gulf Coast CW / WKRG TV Station to get a taste of life behind the news desk. They were able to see the News 5 team in their ‘element’ and play on the green screen with Tori B.

In TK’s recent episode of Comic Insider, he shares a sneak peak of that station tour. He also unpacks his CWag bag and spills a few details about the upcoming CW prime season.

New episodes of Comic Insider are published Tuesday’s and Friday’s at 8/7c on YouTube.
Learn more about TK and his work on Comic Insider by following him on social: YouTubeFacebookInstagram and LinkedIn


