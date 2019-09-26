Right This Minute: Unexpected wild animal encounter on the job

An employee gets an unexpected wild animal encounter on the job.

“What you ain’t gonna listen to me? Oh heck no. No! Get out of that trashcan. Everybody get out right now!”

This safety manager for an Asheville, North Carolina, custom homebuilder can’t believe his eyes.



Let’s take another look at this incredible scene.



As he pulls up to a job site, he spots four bears enjoying a buffet in this dumpster.



He immediately yells at them, hoping to scare them away, but they don’t budge.



After roughly a minute, they finally take a to-go bag of garbage with them and head on their way.