Right This Minute: Student athlete gets an incredible surprise and honor

Right This Minute
Posted: / Updated:

A student athlete gets an incredible surprise and honor.

“There’s not a day that she’s not going to give her heart and soul to this program. So because of that Tessa you’re going to be on scholarship next year. “

Tessa Wyner can’t hold back her tears of joy after finding out she’s earned an athletic scholarship at Virginia Tech.

The scholarship is a huge help to her family, as her mother is battling cancer and going through treatment.

Her Virginia Tech volleyball coach, Jill Wilson, makes a special visit to her house to personally deliver the big news.

