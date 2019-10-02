Right This Minute: Student athlete gets an incredible surprise and honor

It’s a dog reunion years in the making.

Mike is extremely emotional, as he’s finally able to pet and hug his dog, Jack, again.

His husky shepherd mix has been missing for four years, but Mike never gave up hope.

His prayers were answered when he got a call from an animal hospital over 500 miles away.

They said they have a dog, and the microchip shows he owns the animal.

He jumped in a car the next day and made the long drive to bring his furry friend back home.