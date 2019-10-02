Right This Minute: Student athlete gets an incredible surprise and honor

A student athlete gets an incredible surprise and honor.
“There’s not a day that she’s not going to give her heart and soul to this program. So because of that Tessa you’re going to be on scholarship next year. “
Tessa Wyner can’t hold back her tears of joy after finding out she’s earned an athletic scholarship at Virginia Tech.
The scholarship is a huge help to her family, as her mother is battling cancer and going through treatment.
Her Virginia Tech volleyball coach, Jill Wilson, makes a special visit to her house to personally deliver the big news.