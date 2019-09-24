Right This Minute: Rockstar in the making!

8-year-old Jaxxen is living it up at the Wisconsin State Fair.



The lead singer for the band Road Trip spotted him on his father’s shoulders and brought him up on stage.



Within seconds he’s high fiving everyone he can reach and revving up the audience.



Jaxxen even steals the show, leading the crowd in a cover of “Ride” by Twenty One Pilots.



His father says he’s always been into music and clearly has no fear.

See all of the day’s top videos every weekday on #RightThisMinute here on the Gulf Coast CW at 1:30 p.m.

See all of the day’s top videos on RightThisMinute every weekday on The Gulf Coast CW at 1:30 p.m. Connect with The Gulf Coast CW on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



