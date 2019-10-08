Biker’s ride turns into a rescue

Boiling Springs, SC — “Oh, my god! Call the cops! Call the cops.”

This motorcyclist lives in this neighborhood.

He had planned to go out and shoot some video of a ride . . . but when he saw the smoke coming from this house . . . his plans changed.

Now he’s on a mission.

He runs up to see if anyone is still in the home. . . and eventually opens up the back fence and spots the owner on the phone.

He grabs his hose and tries to keep the fire from spreading.

The homeowner tells him he was burning weeds and thought he put out the fire.

Eventually, firefighters show up and get things under control.