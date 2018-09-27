Right This Minute News Pop 9/27: Don’t worry bro, I’ve got that KUNG FU

Gulf Coast CW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In today’s RightThisMinute video… Two extreme sports enthusiasts are in the midst of a real life cliffhanger.

Ryan Robinson loses his grip and Matthias Mauclair (Ma-TEE-us MOO-claire) plummets into the abyss. After falling for what seems like forever, Matthias finally pulls his parachute and safely floats to the ground. The Instagram post is a planned setup to hopefully create an intense, high-adrenaline video.

Original Video: Don’t worry bro, I’ve got that KUNG FU
Location: China
Credit: Instagram.com/handsomerobinson

Want to see more of the content that makes the GCCW go wild? Follow us on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Showers Sweepstakes