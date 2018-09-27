Right This Minute News Pop 9/27: Don’t worry bro, I’ve got that KUNG FU

In today’s RightThisMinute video… Two extreme sports enthusiasts are in the midst of a real life cliffhanger.

Ryan Robinson loses his grip and Matthias Mauclair (Ma-TEE-us MOO-claire) plummets into the abyss. After falling for what seems like forever, Matthias finally pulls his parachute and safely floats to the ground. The Instagram post is a planned setup to hopefully create an intense, high-adrenaline video.

Original Video: Don’t worry bro, I’ve got that KUNG FU

Location: China

Credit: Instagram.com/handsomerobinson

