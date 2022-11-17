We have a very festive episode of Things to do with Theo as we have Rick Schuler, a talented musician who travels around performing the music of the legendary John Denver. Denver, who tragically lost his life in a place crash in 1997, this year marks the 25th anniversary of his passing. Rick Schuler performs around the country keeping the memory of John Denver alive and he continues to do so as he comes to the Pensacola Saenger Theater for The Rocky Mountain High Experience: A John Denver Christmas. This is the type of show that will get you ready to have a Yuletide spirit, preparing you for the holidays! If you would like to know more, check out today’s edition of Things to do with Theo!