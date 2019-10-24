Rich’s Car Wash in Daphne Opens 2nd Annual Tunnel of Terror This Weekend

This October, Rich’s Car Wash in Daphne has been preparing for their 2nd Annual Tunnel of Terror which opens this weekend on Friday, October 25th. 💀

Load up your van, truck, or witch’s broom and come get a frighteningly clean car wash at Rich’s in Daphne this Halloween! No limit on riders, no guarantees on riding away nightmare-free.

It is by far the spookiest way to clean your car! Gulf Coast CW Star, Tori Blackmon and The Gulf Coast CW crew will test out the tunnel for themselves on Tuesday, October 29th. (You know you want to join in for the suds and excitement!) 👻🚘💦🎃

What: Rich’s Tunnel of Terror

When: Oct 25-31, 2019

Time: 6-10 pm each night

Price: $20/carload ($10 for Club members)

Location: Rich’s in Daphne

28823 US Hwy 98, Daphne, AL, USA

Other details: Turn your car radio to 103.1 FM for the complete haunting experience!

Click here for more information from the Rich’s Car Wash Facebook Page.