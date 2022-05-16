Reid State Technical College held a press conference on earlier this month to announce the college has been approved for official NJCAA membership. The Lions will be adding men’s and women’s golf, men’s basketball, and E-sports in the Fall of 2023, with more additions possible in the future. Things To Do With Theo, brought to you by Mountain Dew has all of the latest on Reid State!

