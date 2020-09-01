REAL SUPERHEROES WEAR MASKS

The CW’s Superheroes are doing their part to protect us all by wearing a mask. These beautiful new images feature The Flash, Stargirl, Black Lightning, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’s White Canary and Beebo and Superman from Superman & Lois (coming to The CW in 2021)
