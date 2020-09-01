REAL SUPERHEROES WEAR MASKS

Gulf Coast CW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The CW’s Superheroes are doing their part to protect us all by wearing a mask. These beautiful new images feature The Flash, Stargirl, Black Lightning, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’s White Canary and Beebo and Superman from Superman & Lois (coming to The CW in 2021)

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories