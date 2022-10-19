If you want to help save lives and have a great time doing it, the American Cancer Society is holding a great event called the Par 3 Shoot Out Cancer Tournament tomorrow, October 20th. This two-man, par 3 tournament will begin at Taco Mama and will feature free beer and the opportunity to win many great prizes including Garmin Watches, Range Finders, a Callaway putter and driver, a kayak and Bluetooth speakers! So, if you want to help save lives and have a great time doing so, check out today’s episode of Things to do with Theo to learn more!