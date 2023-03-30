The Reach and Teach program is an amazing program where students get first hand on the job experience with what it takes to produce a concert; from promotion, to setup, to booking the talent to hosting and more. It truly is an amazing experience for these young people to learn all of the ins and outs of what it takes to make something of this scale happen. Well Reach and Teach is back at it again, this time with the students of Fairhope High School and on today’s Things to do with Theo, we have a couple of awesome students to tell us all about their upcoming show with the Velcro Pygmies!