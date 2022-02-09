Eastern Shore Luxury Division in Daphne has a fleet of luxury cars that would make any car enthusiast swoon; everything from exotic Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Jaguar, Ferrari’s and more. However, there’s one Ferrari in particular that surpasses them all; the 2021 Ferrari Manza SP2. A car so exclusive, that only 499 have been produced in the entire world!

This roofless, two-door speedster is the first model released in the ultra-exclusive Ferrari Icona line and the most expensive model Ferrari has ever produced. With its V12 engine and 800 horsepower, this car can go from 0-60 in a mere 2.5 seconds. Despite its sleek build powerful engine and staggering price tag, this Ferrari Manza is here for a good cause!