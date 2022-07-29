It’s a timeless classic that we all have grown up with. The Cowardly Lion, the Tinman, the Scarecrow, the Wicked Witch of the West, the Great and Powerful Oz and of course Dorothy. Of course I am talking about the timeless classic, The Wizard of Oz, and Playhouse in the Park in Mobile has added this play to their already illustrious list of shows that they have put on over the years!

For this edition of Things To Do With Theo, I was joined by a future star in the making, Brooklyn Davey Norstedt, who plays the lead of Dorothy. You definitely want to check out her amazing interview where we found out about how awesome of a show this is going to be, especially since Playhouse at the Park always has amazing special effects! Even her own personal dog got to play the roll of the ever loveable Toto! So, watch this edition of Things To Do With Theo to see why you should come to Playhouse in the Park for The Wizard of Oz!