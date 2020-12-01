Pirates Set to Make Landfall this Weekend in Milton, FL

A Pirate Christmas: Caribbean Holiday

This December take a trip back and celebrate Christmas with your favorite pirates! Join your favorite pirates for a weekend of music, entertainment, shopping, and Santa! Featuring Kracker Dan, Captain Davey, and of course, everyone’s favorite Jolly man, Pirate Santa.

When: Dec 5 at 10 AM and Dec 6 at 5 PM

Where: Santa Rosa Fairgrounds in Milton (8604 Bobby Brown Road Milton, FL)

What: Guests can enjoy 2 full days of family-friendly, interactive and educational fun. Perfect for date nights or a family-friendly outing, make your plans today before tickets run out! Red McWilliams and the Jollies, Joey 5, and Michelle’s Magic Pirate Poodles will keep the kids entertained while Mom and Dad relax. Get ready to join your favorite pirate horde as they get ready for a socially-distanced Christmas extravaganza!



Tickets: Advanced tickets on sale now $10 for ages 13+, $5 for ages 5-13, and ages 4 and under are free. Military and First Responder discounts available at the gate. Talk about budget-friendly!

“Emerald Coast Entertainment’s goal is to create an escape for those in our community, so in the spirit of the season we have created an event filled with Christmas magic and booty,” said Arik Christopher, Emerald Coast Entertainments Press Contact. “A Pirate Christmas – Caribbean Holiday is a place to share some magic with your loved ones, do a little budget-friendly shopping, or even, a great first date experience. Since this is the season of giving, proceeds for this event will go to Hunger-Aid.”

There’s plenty to do at A Pirate Christmas this season. Make it a full day out with the family as you grab lunch from one of the many food vendors on the property, catch the new holiday pirate sing-along, dance-along with our Pirate Queen and King, or just enjoy a Christmas inspired stroll through any year that isn’t 2020. Bring a toy, canned goods, and wear a mask for a $5 Voucher to Santa’s Workshop! Let A Pirate Christmas put a little booty back in your stocking this year.

