We were joined by Ashley Pharr from Pilots for Christ Monroeville to tell us about their bike ride coming up. Pilots for Christ is a non profit organization that flies families all over the country in order to help give them the proper medical attention that they need.

This Motorcycle Benefit Ride will take place this Saturday, April 23rd in Spanish Fort, with registration beginning at 8am, kickstands up at 9am, and once the ride is over there will be several restaurants and a live band to help you enjoy the rest of your day!

