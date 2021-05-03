Pensacon is Almost Here!

One of the biggest events of the year is literally a few weeks away, as Pensacon 2021 is going to start your summer off right from May 21st to May 23rd, and The Gulf Coast CW has you covered from end to end with constant updates, contests for free passes, the Gulf Coast CW Super Fan discussion panel and of course Pensacon Live, which will be featured on all the Gulf Coast CW’s social media platforms!

What makes this year so exciting is the fact that Pensacon is taking place right at the beginning of the summer, as it was delayed due to the pandemic. This gave Pensacon time to acquire even more talent and special guests for everyone to interact with; and they are sure to have a guest to bring out the inner geek in each and every one of you! If you’re looking for Star Wars, Pensacon has you covered with Fangirl trendsetter and voice of Ahsoka Tano; Ashley Eckstein, and John Morton who played Luke Skywalker’s gunman Dak Ralter in The Empire Strikes Back. Perhaps you’re in the mood to speak with famed artists of legendary comics. Well, Pensacon also has you covered with Michael Golden, Pat Broderick and John Dell to name a few! Have a pro wrestling itch that you need to scratch? No problem as former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry, AEW star Britt Baker D.M.D. and the Rock and Roll Express will be in attendance. Or maybe you just want to meet some stars who are a part of the American zeitgeist such as Kate Flannery who played Meredith from the Office, or David Koechner better known as ‘Champ’ from the timeless comedy, Anchorman. Yup, they will be there too!

There will be no shortage of stars, events and displays to keep you fully engaged all weekend at Pensacon, and trust me, you’re going to want to get the weekend passes because there is way too much fun this year to be able to stuff it all in to a single day! Even the fans who are coming from out of town for Pensacon are getting a special treat, as Pensacola International Airport will be transformed into Pensacola Intergalactic Airport, with the great reveal to take place this Wednesday, May 5th, at 11:30am. This way, if any other-worldly beings want to teleport to Pensacon from another galaxy, they should have no problems!

All in all, Pensacon 2021 is shaping up to be an epic event, and if you don’t have your passes yet, I suggest that go to Pensacon.com in warp speed and get your weekend passes for the event of the year! Once you’ve gotten your passes to Pensacon, make sure you stay tuned to The Gulf Coast CW’s social media pages and GulfCoastCW.com for updates, contests, and exclusive footage! And when you get to Pensacon, make sure you stop by The Gulf Coast CW booth for some awesome giveaways! See you soon!