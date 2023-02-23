Pensacon – Pensacola

Pensacon 2023 is finally here, and I couldn’t be more excited to head on down to the Pensacola Bay Center this weekend starting Friday night going into Sunday! Even though Saturday’s tickets for Pensacon have sold out, you can still make the trip Friday or Sunday to see all the amazing cosplay from some of your favorite characters, get some awesome stuff from all of the vendors in attendance and I will be hosting the children’s costume contest on Sunday! I also have a special surprise because for the first time ever in public, I will be debuting the Gulf Coast CW TV Championship at Pensacon on Saturday, with a little preview of the belt tomorrow morning on WKRG’s Red Couch! So, come on down to Pensacon this weekend, see the sights and take a picture with the Gulf Coast CW TV Championship!

Shrimp and Grits Festival – Destin

Calling all Shrimp & Grits fanatics… the 4th Annual Shrimp & Grits Festival benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast returns this Saturday from 12-4pm at Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer in Destin! Enjoy creative twists of this classic southern dish, refreshing drinks, a LIVE DJ and so much more! Local chefs and restaurants will dish out their best shrimp and grits in hopes of securing YOUR vote for the best Shrimp and Grits on the Emerald Coast!

Nitro Extreme – Mobile

The Nitro Extreme Show has invaded Mobile, and it’s unlike any show that you’ve ever seen before! Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday; that’s 4 days of crazy stunts, jumps and even fire! This is going down at The Shoppes at Bel Air by the Target with nearly 2 hours of entertainment full of heart racing excitement! If you need more information, go to nitroextreme.com!

Chili for Charity – Fairhope

Chili season is in full swing and it’s always good to be able to get your fill of chili while also being able to help charity, and that’s what you can do at Chili for Charity taking place at the Halstead Theater in Fairhope Saturday from 11:30am til 2pm! There will be live Music and things for the kids to do and see as well so come on down to Chili for Charity this Saturday!

The Royal Hanneford Circus – Mobile

And last but not least, we have the Royal Hanneford Circus making its way to The Grounds in Mobile beginning tonight and lasting all the way until Sunday! I was at the Royal Hanneford Circus last year and I gotta tell you it was an amazing time with acrobatic stunts, death defying tricks and great entertainment for the entire family! So, step into the new age of the Circus with the Royal Hanneford Circus this weekend!