Pensacon – Pensacola

One of the biggest events of the year is finally here! Pensacon 2022 will be at the Pensacola Bay Center all weekend long! That’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Cosplaying, superhero action, and celebrity meets and panels with such huge names as Giancarlo Esposito, Michael Rooker, Richard Dreyfuss and many more! Oh, and I forgot to mention, your boy Theo will be there all weekend long catching all the action and having a blast! So, make sure to get your favorite cosplay out and come on down to Pensacon 2022!

Shrimp and Grits Festival – Destin

Come on down to the 3rd Annual Shrimp and Grits Festival at the Destin Boardwalk Saturday from 12 to 4pm. The event features creative variations of Shrimp & Grits by local restaurateurs and chefs from Fort Walton Beach to 30A. There’s going to be craft beer, live music, a kids zone and it all benefits the Boys and Girls Club!

Seafood Festival and Car Show – Orange Beach

The 30th Annual Orange Beach Seafood Festival & Car Show is this Saturday at The Wharf! Start your engines and bring the whole family out to enjoy 100 arts and crafts vendors, delicious seafood, two stages with all-day entertainment, as well as dozens of classic and hot rod vehicles! All proceeds from this event will support the Makos Academics Arts & Athletics Club and Orange Beach schools.

Bob Hope Legacy Exhibit at GulfQuest – Mobile

GulfQuest in Mobile is showing their So Ready For Laughter: Bob Hope Legacy Exhibit this weekend through March 13th! Bob Hope evoked laughter across all media, but none of them mattered more than the humor he injected into American camps during World War II. So, come on down to the Bob Hope Legacy Exhibit and more at GulfQuest

Mardi Gras Parades – Various

We are smack dab into the Mardi Gras season with parades abound! For all the information about Mardi Gras or to watch the larger parades live, head to WKRG.com! This week we’re highlighting The Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade in downtown Fairhope, Saturday at 3pm at Fairhopers Community Park. WKRG’s own Rose Ann Haven is the Grand Marshall All MMOR donations & sponsorships go directly to benefit The Haven, Fairhope’s no-kill, non-profit animal shelter!