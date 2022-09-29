Pensacon HalloweenFest – Pensacola

First up, I hope you already have your Halloween costumes, and if not, this is your warning because Pensacon HalloweenFest is this weekend at Splash City Adventures in Pensacola Saturday and Sunday! HalloweenFest offers 2 days of spooky fun for the entire family! There will be vendors, trick or treating, live music, costume contests and so much more with the added bonus of being at Splash City Adventures and all of the awesome things that come with it! Plus, you boy Theo will be there handing out swag before I host the adult costume contest! Hope to see ya!

Sweet Dreams Haunted Attraction – Mobile

Next up, following the Halloween theme, we have the Sweet Dreams Haunted Attraction opening night at 811 Saint Francis Street in Downtown Mobile Saturday night at 7pm. This is the place where dreams dissolve into your very nightmares and is a must for any haunted house fans! Every scare you’ve ever faced is behind the walls of SWEET DREAMS HAUNTED ATTRACTION! Lets see if you have what it takes!

Oktoberfest – OWA

Then switching gears but staying with the October theme, we have Oktoberfest at OWA! Join OWA at their Entertainment District for their Oktoberfest this Saturday from 2 til 8:30pm. Oktoberfest is a free German inspired event to all spectators. There will be German themed music, food, dancing and of course beer throughout the event! You and your friends can even compete for cash in their beer gauntlet! Doesn’t get any better than that!

Dauphin Street Beer Festival – Mobile

More beer? Yes please! The Dauphin Street Beer Festival will be taking place in Downtown Mobile Saturday from 6-9pm! 13 venues will have 39 different brews for you to try as you celebrate this awesome event! Plus, there’s a pre-party at Cathedral Square with football on a giant screen and live music! Did you get your tickets yet? No? You better run, not walk because they’re going fast!

October Fest: Legends of the South – Mobile

Last but not least we have another October Fest, but this one is absolutely legendary! How so? Because this one taking place at Ladd Pebbles Stadium will feature Hip Hop heavy hitters such as Jeezy, Boosie, 8-Ball and MJG, Bun B and Trick Daddy! Gates open Saturday at 2, show starts at 5! So put on for your city, get you some Trill Burgers and come see the Legends of the South!