Pensacon Day 1: Lines of fans wrap around Pensacola Bay Center to meet their fan favorites

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacon 2021 kicked off Friday!

Lines wrapped around Pensacola Bay Center, fans eager to meet their fan favorites. Doors opened at noon.

More than 30,000 attendees are expected to meet dozens of celebrity guests, browse and purchase pop culture collectibles on the vendor floor, sit in on interactive panels with celebrities, attend informational workshops, participate in contests, and socialize with fellow fans.

The Gulf Coast CW Star Theo Williams met up with some Ghostbusters super fans. Watch the video below:

Once fans made their way inside the venue, fans were treated to a multitude of vendors. Check out Theo’s live video here.