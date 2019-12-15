Pensacon Brings Holiday Cheer to the Gulf Coast

Merry Christmas from Pensacon and The Gulf Coast CW!

The groups were among many who brought joy and cheer to those who attended the 2019 Cox Pensacola Christmas parade.

Leading up to the big Saturday night parade, “Cosplay Caroling” took place in Plaza Ferdinand. Other fun Christmas festivities and bright holiday attire were also spotted throughout the streets of Downtown Pensacola.

When the parade kicked off that evening Gulf Coast CW star, Tori Blackmon walked alongside the Pensacon crew and wished locals from all over the area a ‘Merry Christmas!’

A few of the WKRG News 5 station anchors were also seen in the parade, in addition to the coverage provided on-air. It was the perfect way to celebrate the holidays.

Click here to view GCCW star, Tori B.’s Facebook LIVE from the event.

To purchase tickets to Pensacon 2020 or to find out more information about Pensacon’s upcoming activities, (such as the Yule Ball) visit Pensacon.com or the official Pensacon Facebook page.