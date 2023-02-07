Pensacon is back and it’s better than ever for its 10th year on February 24-26, 2023! You already know about all of the awesomeness that comes with one of the biggest events of the year, but if you don’t, let me clue you in. You have costume contests, panels from some of your favorite shows, amazing vendors, autograph and photo opportunities with some of your favorite celebrities and of course all of the amazing cosplay that will be on display!

There will even be a 60th Anniversary Dr. Who reunion, a Scream reunion, an E.T. The Extraterritorial reunion and Revenge of the Nerds reunions as well! If you’re a fan of Anime, there will be a bunch of voice actors from Naruto, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer and Pokemon. Oh, and professional wrestling fans, Pensacon has you covered as well with WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase and the Honkey Tonk Man will be there; in addition to All Elite Wrestling stars “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, the very evil Danhausen and AEW Womens Champion Jamie Hayter just to name some of the people that will be there as well. It just keeps getting better!

Every year, the Gulf Coast CW teams up with Pensacon to be able to hook up some lucky viewers with free passes to Pensacon and this year is no different as we will be handing out a 4 pack of tickets every day next week! All you have to do is come here to GulfCoastCW.com to enter and you will get the chance to have yourself and 3 of your friends get in to Pensacon for free! So, keep watching The Gulf Coast CW and don’t forget, you can enter the contest every day! That’s why with Pensacon, The Gulf Coast CW is always entertaining!