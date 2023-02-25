PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacon kicked off Friday, and Saturday the fun at the Gulf Coast’s premier comic book and pop culture convention is in full swing. Gulf Coast CW Host Theo Williams is there bringing you the latest.

WKRG News 5 has been busy helping you get ready. Check out Pensacola reporter Christopher Lugo’s guide to Pensacon, with everything you need to know before you go. Pensacola reporter Alexa Daly was there Friday for the first day of fun. Check out what she learned about Pensacon.