Pensacon 2021 will feature ‘Back to the Future’ reunion

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After an exciting weekend at the Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacon officials have announced a few details about Pensacon 2021.

In a video on the Pensacon Facebook page, CEO Mike Ensley announced the convention will be hosting a “Back to the Future” reunion, featuring these stars:

— Harry Waters, Jr., who played Marvin Berry in Back to the Future Part II

— Claudia Wells, who played Jennifer Parker in Back to the Future

— Donald Fullilove, who played Goldie Wilson in Back to the Future

— Elsa Raven, who played the “Clocktower Lady” in Back to the Future

— And Jeffery Weissman, who played George McFly on Back to the Future Part II and Part III.

Pensacon 2021 will also feature Johnny Yong Bosch, who starred in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Pensacon 2021 will be held Feb. 26 to Feb. 28. It was founded in 2013.

