Pensacon 2021: The Recap

Another Pensacon has come and gone, and it was one for the books! This was my first Pensacon, so I didn’t know what exactly to expect, however, I was not disappointed in the least bit. There was so much to see and do that the three days that I spent at Pensacon flew by like Superman rushing to save Lois Lane!

For starters, I had never seen so many original costumes that were so authentically done. You can tell that the cosplayers that come to Pensacon mean serious business when they get ready for Pensacola! I mean, where else can you go where a Batwoman would make a costume for Superman? In addition to Superman and Batwoman, I also saw a few cosplayers that made me relive my childhood from the moment that I saw them, as there were a team of the original Ghostbusters on site, fully dressed in official Ghostbuster gear, including proton packs that were so realistic, it would’ve made Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd blush! That was just after the first 20 minutes of being there! After the Ghostbusters, I ran into a litany of my favorite characters including Shredder and Raphael from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Raiden from Mortal Kombat and the entire Justice League was there, too!

Then there was the food! The food vendors that came out, were all just as delectable as the next, tickling my fatboy senses every time that I went in line to grab a bite, whether it was the award winning BBQ, the amazing Tex-Mex, the authentic Italian and so much more for someone to (wink wink) sink their teeth into! All in all, when it came to the food, you couldn’t go wrong with any of the vendors that came out to Pensacon this past weekend! Once you got inside, the amount of awesome collectables and items that you could purchase from one of the dedicated vendors made me want to clear out my bank account to take home all the cool items available.

It was absolutely a great weekend had by all and we would like to thank all of you who joined us at Pensacon or on Pensacon Live on GulfCoastCW.com, Facebook and Instagram! For those of you who missed it, we definitely hope to see you next year!