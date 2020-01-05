Pensacola Indie Fringe and Comedy Festival Draws Big Crowd

Pensacola’s premiere Indie Fringe and Comedy Festival continues to draw crowds from all over the Gulf Coast.

The fest officially kicked off in Downtown Pensacola on Thursday Night and has been attracting film lovers and improv fans, as well as those who enjoy panels, workshops and even… evil musicals.

According to Steve Wise on Saturday, “The festival has been going wonderfully. There’s been a lot of great events.”

Chris Jadallah (Kitty Get a Job) also commented on the weekend’s activities and performances saying, “Seeing all the comedians come together and do their thing is pretty special.”

In addition to sketch comedy and stand-up performances, showings of ICM Theatre’s acclaimed production of the musical comedy Evil Dead: The Musical has been selling out at Vinyl Music Hall.

Another big headliner of the festival is comedy legend Gilbert Gottfried along with special guest Chip Ambrogio. They’ll take over the Saenger Theatre stage Sunday, January 5 at 4PM.

Also featured on January 5 will be a co-headlining bill starring Donnell Rawlings and Orny Adams at the Saenger Theatre.

The Pensacola Indie Fringe and Comedy Festival is Pensacola’s first comedy festival. It is presented by Indie Art Council Pensacola.

Tickets available at ComedyPensacola.com

