The Mississippi Greek Weekend is coming up on May 27th – 29th on the beautiful Mississippi Gulf Coast, and Things To Do With Theo, brought to you by Mountain Dew had Chuck Patterson to tell us all about this cool event that’s all about “partying for a cause”! It’s a celebration of HBCU’s and Divine Nine culture that also helps great causes such as Mississippi Move that helps with disaster relief as well as the Omega Lamp Lighters, and the Pink Pearls youth groups! If you’re ready for a good time while celebrating the Greek Culture, this is a weekend event that you don’t want to miss!

If you would like your event or activity featured on Things To Do With Theo, click the link below!

Submit your event: Things To Do – WKRG News 5