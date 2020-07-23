Pardon Our Progress: Gulf Coast CW

Please excuse our progress. Currently, the Gulf Coast CW (WFNA) is in the process of installing a new transmitter. During this time, we will be using our backup transmitter.
Unfortunately for those viewers on the outer edges of the broadcast, the signal will be lost or distorted. The transmitter change will take about 2 to 3 weeks, and after that is completed full signal strength will be restored.
Thank you again for your understanding and being a viewer of the Gulf Coast CW.
