As we embark on the Holiday Season, there are a lot of ways that we can choose to give back to those who may be in need of food, because that’s what the Christmas spirit is all about. The third annual Pack the Pirate Ship food drive, presented by Krewe of Lafitte and benefitting Manna Food Bank, will be held on Friday, December 16, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The general public is invited to participate by donating nonperishable food items and financial gifts that will be used to provide food assistance to children, senior citizens, veterans, families, and individuals in need in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties through Manna’s pantry and community programs. Check out today’s Things to do with Theo to learn more about how you can help!