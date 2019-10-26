OWA Welcomes The Amazing Race Casting Call

People travel from all over the country for Amazing Race Casting Call at OWA

The Amazing Race Casting Call at OWA had a terrific turnout today, despite the weather threats. Attendees came from all over the country including couples who flew in from Phoenix, Colorado, and also a family from Nashville who’d been guest contestants for other reality TV shows.

There was even a camel spotted walking through downtown OWA.

Thank you again to everyone who came today and a very special thanks OWA for having us. WKRG snd The Gulf Coast CW look forward to more fun events at the park in the future!

