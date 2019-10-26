OWA Welcomes The Amazing Race Casting Call

Gulf Coast CW

by: , The Gulf Coast CW

Posted: / Updated:

People travel from all over the country for Amazing Race Casting Call at OWA

The Amazing Race Casting Call at OWA had a terrific turnout today, despite the weather threats. Attendees came from all over the country including couples who flew in from Phoenix, Colorado, and also a family from Nashville who’d been guest contestants for other reality TV shows.

There was even a camel spotted walking through downtown OWA.

Click Here to watch Tori B.’s Facebook live with the animals at OWA

 Thank you again to everyone who came today and a very special thanks OWA for having us. WKRG snd The Gulf Coast CW look forward to more fun events at the park in the future!

Until then, visit OWA’s haunted Hotel MitchHELL, open to the public Fridays-Sundays until November 3rd OR take your family to OWA’s Fall Festival.

Follow GCCW on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter for first-looks at other exciting events happening on the coast. Hang out with GCCW’s Tori B. by connecting with her on Facebook, InstagramTwitter or by checking out her personal website.

#VisitOWA #TheAmazingRaceCastingCallOWA #GulfCoastCW #WKRG

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

