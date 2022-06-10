OWA Parks and Resort is holding a very special event as they partner with educational non-profit organization, Reach and Teach! Highschool students from around Alabama have converged on OWA to gain valuable experience working alongside industry professionals to lean how to plan and execute a concert, culminating in the Tunes and Tan Lines Music Fest! The festival takes place tomorrow afternoon with the show starting at 6pm!

If you would like your event or activity featured on Things To Do With Theo, click the link below!

Submit your event: Things To Do – WKRG News 5