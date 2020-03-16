OWA Amusement Park/Legends in Concert closing amid coronavirus threat

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Legends in Concert at OWA is suspending concert dates until further notice due to the threat of coronavirus.

OWA is also closing it’s amusement park out of an abundance of caution. The park is scheduled to reopen on March 31st. That date is subject to change, pending any new developments with the virus.

Unedited press release from OWA:

Dear Valued Guests —

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to bring an influx of growing concerns as daily developments are being reported. Out of an abundance of caution and following the protocols set forth by the Alabama Public Department of Health, OWA’s amusement park will be temporarily closed to the public for 14 days starting Tuesday, March 17.

Downtown OWA and the Marriott TownePlace Suites on OWA’s property remain open as usual. We will continue to follow government recommendations and protocols regarding public gatherings, social distancing, and rigorous cleaning policies.

Currently the amusement park is set to reopen on March 31, 2020. Reopening is subject to change as we continue to watch the conditions within Alabama and how the situation evolves.

OWA remains committed to providing a safe environment for our guests and team members. If you have questions about visiting OWA or our response to coronavirus/COVID-19 contact info@visitOWA.com or visit our website https://bit.ly/2U2zckO.

Thank you,

Your OWA Family

