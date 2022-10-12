OPA! Things to do with Theo is getting ready for Greek Fest at the Greek Orthodox Church of Mobile coming up, and they’re better than ever as they will be adding a 4th day to the celebration, from Thursday, October 13th all the way until Sunday the 16th! There will be authentic Greek food that even if you can’t stick around for the festival, you can purchase at the church drive thru style! They will also have delicious pastries, Greek Dance shows, music and tours of their majestic church. Check out another fun episode of Things to do with Theo to learn more!