One of the most up and coming comedians in America, Taylor Tomlinson is coming to the Mobile Saenger Theater, and she sat down to talk with Gulf Coast CW Host Theo Williams to tell us all about it. Taylor Tomlinson has a Netflix Comedy Special out called “Look at You” as well as being named as one of Forbes “30 Under 30” and has had multiple appearances on late night shows including “The Tonight Show”, and “Conan” as well as being named one of the “Top 10 Comedians to Watch” by Variety in 2019. Taylor talks about dating, her favorite pick up lines as well as her favorite foods among other things with Theo. Check out this very special episode of Things to do with Theo with Taylor Tomlinson!