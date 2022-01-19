Old Majestic Brewing Co. Free Tasting At Cottage Hill Package Store In West Mobile

Mobile’s own Old Majestic Brewing Company will be at the Cottage Hill Package Store this Friday from 6pm-8pm where they will be sampling some of their world-class beers, including: Aurora Borealis Mimosa Petite Saison, Reflections IPA, Shorter Dayz Hazy IPA, St. Louis Street Sour Ale, among other possible surprises!

Old Majestic Brewing Co. is a craft beer distribution brewery with their own public house taproom. If you haven’t had an opportunity to get downtown to try their brews at their public house taproom, this is the perfect opportunity for you to sample some of their delicious craft beers!

