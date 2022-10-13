October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and The Penelope House is on a mission to help all of those who find themselves facing abuse from their partner. For this episode of Things to do with Theo we have a conversation about all of the events that The Penelope House are presenting in order to help raise awareness. They even have art that will be displayed at the Art Walk this weekend that is in the symbol of a traffic stop light. Check out todays edition of Things to do with Theo to find out what each individual light means, as well as the many other events that they have for DV Awareness Month coming up.