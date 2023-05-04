It’s time for the ladies as we have the Sisters for Life Health and Wellness Expo at the Mobile Convention Center, Saturday from 9am til 5pm. Nspire U presents this amazing event that features over 100 vendors, fashion shows, interactive health, and financial panels and discussions, live music with a DJ and more. This is a great event for women to come together and focus on positivity and wellness that you don’t want to miss. If you would like to learn more about this great event check out today’s Things to do with Theo!