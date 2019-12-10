Newest Location of Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen Opens Dec. 16 at OWA in Foley, Ala.

Paula Deen to Open New Restaurant at OWA in Foley, Ala.

Newest Location of Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen Opens Dec. 16

(Foley, Alabama) — The newest Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen will officially open its doors at OWA on Monday, Dec. 16. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner featuring all of Paula Deen’s much-loved southern dishes. In addition to the Grand Opening, Paula will also be making a special appearance at the restaurant the morning of Dec. 16 for a book signing event.

The most recent Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen will be located at OWA (oh-wah), a 520-acre entertainment destination in Foley, Alabama owned and operated by The Poarch Band of Creek Indians. This 8,000 square foot restaurant will be modeled after Paula’s previous locations with seating for 290 guests.

“We have seen such great success with our original Family Kitchen in the Smoky Mountains,” said Paula Deen, celebrity chef, best-selling author, television personality and restaurateur. “My Grandma Paul taught me how to make the most incredible southern dishes, and now I get to bring them to my friends in Foley, Alabama!”

At Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, guests will enjoy sharing endless bowls of mouthwatering traditional southern favorites, including a bounty of chicken and dumplings, Paula’s famous Southern Fried Chicken, old-fashioned southern meatloaf, mac and cheese, candied yams, and Ooey Gooey Butter Cake for dessert.

“The southern hospitality and family-style atmosphere have always been the perfect fit for OWA,” said Kristin Hellmich, OWA’s Director of Marketing/PR. “Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen has been our most anticipated addition, and we are so thrilled to open its doors to our community.”

The restaurant will provide more than 150 jobs to the area, as well as sales tax revenue that will contribute to the local economy in Foley. Positions include executive chefs, managers, line cooks, prep cooks, bakers, dishwashers, bussers, bartenders, servers, hosts, and retail sales associates.

Upon entering the restaurant, guests will be welcomed by the iconic gift shop featured in each restaurant. Plenty of gift options from Paula’s brand will be available for purchase starting at 8am on Dec. 16. The restaurant will open its doors for lunch seating at 11am. Full details of the Grand Opening and book signing can be found at VisitOWA.com/Events. For more information about Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, please visit PaulaDeensFamilyKitchen.com.