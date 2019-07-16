New Sci-Fi Series ‘Pandora’ Launches on The Gulf Coast CW Tonight at 7PM

New Sci-Fi Series ‘Pandora‘ Launches on The Gulf Coast CW Tonight!

Set in the year 2199, “Pandora” is a science fiction action series about a resourceful young woman who has lost everything but finds a new life at Earth’s Space Training Academy, where she and her friends learn and train to defend the galaxy from threats, both alien and human. During their adventures, she begins to discover secrets about the nature of her own identity and decides that she must uncover the truth and find out whether she will be humanity’s savior or the instrument of its destruction.

Here’s what to expect to see in the very first episode titled, “Shelter From The Storm” – After the death of her parents, Jax matriculates at the Fleet Training Academy on Earth where she learns to defend the Galaxy from intergalactic threats.

Pandora premieres Tuesday, July 16 at 7 PM on The Gulf Coast CW!

