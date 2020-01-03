New Photos Released of Crisis on Infinite Earths EP4

The CW recently shared a sneak peak of the upcoming episode of Arrow, (which functions as part four in the five-part series, Crisis on Infinite Earths) with a few photos of the crossover event.











Arrow will return on January 14 (part four of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths”) as well as DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (the fifth and final part of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths”.)

Don’t worry if you missed the first 3 episodes in the 5-part crossover. The CW has them available to stream for free via The CW App. Catch up or rewatch your favorite moments before the crossover wraps up in mid-January on The Gulf Coast CW.

Here’s the official synopsis of Part 4 in the Crisis Crossover series:

“Stuck in the Vanishing Point, the Paragons search for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is compounded by The Flash’s (guest star Grant Gustin) disappearance. However, hope appears in the form of Oliver (Stephen Amell), who reveals that he has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories for The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) and Anti-Monitor are revealed. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marv Wolfman & Marc Guggenheim (#808) “

For more excitement checkout the Crisis Aftermath, a celebration of the massive DC crossover event hosted by Superfan and frequent series director Kevin Smith.

Follow GCCW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more CW episode trailers and first-looks at CW content.